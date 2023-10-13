From the past few days, Taapsee Pannu has been in the news owing to her debut production film ‘Dhak Dhak’ – a female-oriented flcik starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Soon after the film’s trailer was dropped, it was reported that the actress had distanced herself from the film’s promotions. However, later it was said that the Thappad actress felt bulldozed and used by the production as all she wanted was a say in the film’s packaging and release.

Now in her latest interview, the actress finally broke her silence about distancing herself from the film. The actress bashed Bollywood’s ‘star system’ and called out the industry’s hypocrisy for asking about the ‘hero’ of the film.

Speaking to ETimes, Taapsee Pannu compared her debut-production film Dhak Dhak to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and said small films need a little push. Calling out the star system and bashing Bollywood for favoring stars, she told the portal, “This myth I had about people believing in ‘content is king’ was shattered while making this film. There’s so much hypocrisy. They will hear your one-line story and will be quick to ask, “Picture mein actor kaun hai?” That decides their financial and emotional investment in the project. As an actor, I never asked who my co-star is, or how big the makers are when I signed a movie. I worked with so many first-time directors and co-stars who were newcomers but that is not how others look at it.”

The actor-producer went on to call Dhak Dhak a very interesting story and said she, along with makers, has left no stone unturned to ensure it makes for a great visual and emotional experience. However, she believes that the entire system revolves around the stars, including the OTT. Taapsee Pannu added, “The film’s trailer was dropped barely four days before the release. I heard things like ‘Yeh female oriented hai, sirf niche audience aayegi, itnay shows nahi milenge, baad mein OTT pe aani hi hai so why stress?’ XYZ ka trailer bhi late drop hua tha but my film is not Jawan. Smaller films need a certain push. People are free to accept or reject them, but they need a fair chance to be seen.”

In the end, Taapsee Pannu blamed the culture and said everyone involved is to be blamed, including actors, studios, and even the audience.

