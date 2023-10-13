Divya Bharti was a rising star in Bollywood whose life and career were tragically cut short. Her meteoric rise in the industry was marked by her exceptional talent, beauty, and a string of successful films. Yet, despite the immense affection and admiration she garnered, Divya Bharti’s journey wasn’t always without its difficulties. A significant clash between Divya and Aamir Khan left her in tears.

The superstar was slated to share the stage with the emerging starlet Divya for a tour. However, citing her erratic behavior, he decided against performing alongside her. Conversely, Divya felt devastated by the rejection from the much more senior Aamir, who opted for Juhi Chawla as her replacement.

In a March 1992 interview, Divya Bharti strongly criticized Aamir Khan. A Pinkvilla story quotes the actress: “Aamir is not the one who should be upset with me. I’m the one who should be upset with that man. What happens when you’re on stage live for a show, it’s natural that you might make a mistake. I did make a mistake which wasn’t noticeable, and I covered it up immediately. But Aamir noticed only because he knew the movements. The next thing I hear is that Aamir had informed the organizers that he wanted to rehearse with Lollypop (the choreographer)’s sister, Chiclet. What could I say?”

Divya also expressed her disappointment upon witnessing Aamir Khan performing the act with Juhi Chawla on stage instead of herself. She mentioned that Juhi had already been a part of numerous performances, while she had only a few in comparison. Furthermore, she alleged that Aamir Khan declined to perform with her, citing exhaustion. It was at this point that, despite suffering from a broken foot, Salman Khan stepped in to join her on stage.

Divya added, “But tell me, what difference does it make to him if I ignore him or not? I always greeted him with a ‘Hello, sir’. I didn’t ignore him at all. If I did, too, it was obvious why. Believe me, I was so upset that I sat in the bathroom and cried for hours. I was very hurt. But I had to be brave and go out there and perform. As we were all paid to do so. I’m still very quite upset with Aamir’s starry attitude. Thank god for Salman and his genuine niceness.”

