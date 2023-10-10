Aamir Khan is a people’s person. You ask him for a chit-chat session, and it turns out to be a hilarious gossipy-masala evening. It was one such evening when the Lagaan actor sat down for a casual talk with the media. While having a conversation, the media tried to test their hands over the question of Salman Khan’s marriage. To their luck, Aamir was in a mood to entertain.

Many years back, while promoting one of his films, the actor was asked about his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan’s marriage, which was the talk of the town a few years back.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor, who was in the mood for mischief, said, “Aap logon ne mujhe poocha ki Salman ki shaadi kaise hogi? To maine kaha aise to kar nahi raha hai, haath pair baandh ke hi karna padega. To abhi aap bata rahe ho ki usne kaha ki wo haath paanv mere baandhega taaki main teesri shadi nahi karun. Bilkul sahi kaha usne. Bilkul sahi kaha. Agar mere haath paanv naa baandhe jaayein to kuch bharosa nahi hai.” (You guys asked me how can we get Salman Khan married. So I told you that he wouldn’t do it on his own. We need to force him. But you are telling me that he said that he needs to tie me down forcibly so that I do not get married for the third time. Well, actually, he is right. If I am not kept a check upon, I am not someone to be trusted.)

After gracefully and rather sheepishly accepting his weakness, Aamir decided to get Salman Khan married the same way the Kick actor wanted to make sure that the Ghajini actor did not get married another time. Aamir jockingly quipped, “Salman mujhe haath paanv baandh ke teesri shaadi se rokenge, usse hum sab khush honge. Koi isse humko aitraaz nahi hai lekin humlog jo hai unko haath paanv baandh ke shaadi karaayenge. Usse bhi hum sab khush honge. To unko baandhne do haath paanv mera. Chalega.” (Salman Khn wants to tie me up so that I do not get married for the third time. This will be a happy call for everyone. No one would object, but people will also be happy if we tie him up and get him to marry someone. So let him tie me down. I am all up for it!)

When a reporter prodded him further, the PK actor said, “Aap unse ye poochiye ki jo ladki main chununga, phir wo discussion nahi karenge. Haan bolna padega.” (You ask him that whichever girl I choose for him, he will not say no then. He will have to say Yes!)

A video clip from this interview was shared on an Instagram handle salmanadorer, and you can watch it here.

Netizens even reacted to the video with funny comments. A user wrote, “Bro we’ve seen your choices too, if you choose lol stay single.” Another comment read, “Salman’s marriage has been jacked for them, and they are joking with him.”

On the work front, while Aamir Khan is gearing up for RS Prasanna’s Campeones remake, Salman Khan is prepping for the release of his Diwali dhamaka, Tiger 3.

