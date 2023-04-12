Aamir Khan shocked his fans after he announced to take a break from films post Laal Singh Chaddha debacle. He even left the Spanish film ‘Campeones’ remake claiming he wanted to spend some time with his family. But rumours were rife that he could not digest LSC falling flat at the Box Office.

So Aamir went into introspect mode to learn what went wrong with his official remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Seems like Aamir has moved on from the film’s failure as he was seen cracking jokes about himself and the film in a recently released ad.

In an ad for Dream 11, Aamir Khan can be seen sharing screen with Jaspreet Bumrah. Like, Aamir, Bumrah also had a dry run at the field in the past year. So, both take digs at each other’s professional life, and netizens lauded them for their spirit.

In the video, Aamir is ready to bat and he tells Bumrah, “Ball theek se maariyo Boom Boom, Bade Bade hit maarta hun.” Bumrah takes a sly dig at Aamir and replies, “Itne hits maarte ho sir to phir Laal Singh Chaddha ka kya hua?” Aamir is taken aback and says, “tu field pe mil.”

Reacting to the video, netizens had a field day in the comments section. A user commented, “Bumrah ne toh aamir khan k dukhti rag par haath rakh diya, yeh kehdiya laal singh chaddha ka kya hua.” Most people wrote, “Emotional Damage” in the comments section. One user commented, “Bumrah ne Aamir ki beijjati kar di.”

Some made fun of the 3 idiots actor and Bumrah together. “Aamir khan do 1 film in year and boomrah plays once in a year”, wrote one user. Another netizen trolled them and said, “Fun Fact: Jasprit Bumrah and Aamir Khan have played same number of matches for India in last 7 months.”

While some lauded the Dhoom 3 actor for this optimistic behaviour. One user wrote, “Those who are saying Aamir khan was roasted so it’s very clear that Aamir must have given a nod to say yes to this otherwise he has the power to cut that line this shows his generosity.” We have saved the best one for the last. A user even tried to cheer up Aamir Khan and wrote, “Are bhai ek film flop hone se kuch nhi hota esa hota to akshay Kumar ne abhi is sal 5 filme flop Di hain.”

Check out the video below:

On the work front, it is being reported that after Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle and walking out of the RS Prasanna film ‘The Champions’, Aamir has approached Aditya Chopra to toy with an idea of his Dhoom 3 characters Sahir and Samar for the next installment of Dhoom series. Till then, you can watch the Dream 11 ad starring the Ghajini actor here.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

