Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan recently grabbed headlines for their rumoured split, post which a video of the Jodhaa Akbar actress has been going viral where she can be seen snapping and eye-rolling Junior AB. Her gestures in the video are being questioned, and fans wonder if all is well between the couple.

Another video of the Guru couple is doing rounds on the internet where Abhishek is seen behaving rudely with his wife and Kuchh Na Kaho co-star. The video, which has recently surfaced online, is from the screening of Aishwarya’s film Sarbjit. The premiere was attended by ‘Rais’ and ‘Bachchans’ together.

In the video, the whole Bachchan family, including Sr. Bachchan, Jr. Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, seem lost and can be seen behaving strangely. Later, Abhishek Bachchan comes to pose with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her insistence but leaves her midway. Aishwarya was stunned by this behaviour but tries to keep her calm in front of the media.

However, Netizens had strong reactions to this misbehaviour of the Yuva actor. In a video shared by ViralBollywood on their youtube channel, a user commented, “I think this man does that to her all the time. She’s literally the most beautiful woman alive. He doesn’t deserve her.” Another woman wrote, “The way she handled her husband with a smile to the media shows the class that she is. Am not her fan but I like the way she handles her family.”

Some questioned if all is well between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “Sometimes I feel that Aish is really trying hard to save her relationship..and what is inside the story god knows…”, commented a user. Reacting to how brutal was Abhishek’s behaviour towards his wife, a user commented, “o Gee! she shows how professional she is even though something bad happened but she keeps smiling. :)”

Another user called out the Refugee actor and wrote, “I feel bad for Aishwarya Rai, but she managed that situation by smiling what a woman she is, Abishek Shame on you man, such a Rude behavior in front of media!” However, there were few who defended him and one such user wrote, “It’s not our concern whether he is angry or not. We all get angry n everyone has their own emotions.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been the talk of the town for their alleged split rumours. They are repeatedly targeted for the same reason but the couple has been going strong ignoring such news.

