Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship goes way back to the 90s and recently the actress talked about this friendship and how she might not be meeting SRK regularly but was there by his side when he needed support for his son Aryan Khan’s drug case.

Juhi had a key role in Aryan Khan’s bail in the infamous Aryan Khan drugs case. The bail conditions required a person who would take Aryan’s guarantee and this was where she stepped in for the Khans.

Juhi Chawla was present at the Mumbai sessions court to bail SRK’s son where she signed a bond of 1 Lakh rupees and took surety for Aryan. This meant that she would be legally responsible if Aryan fails to pay the money.

Juhi Chalwa talked about this incident in an exclusive chat with News18. She said, “We didn’t know it was coming. But when it all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do – to be there for him.”

Juhi Chawla also had a few things to say about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. She admits that though they have been friends for the longest time, they rarely meet. “One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch,” she quipped.

Juhi was recently seen enjoying a Kolkata Knight Riders Match where Rinku Singh was the star of the night. During the match, the title track of Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was played which brought back a lot of memories. “I was telling Shah Rukh that I had no idea that 23 years after its release, this song would be playing at such a momentous occasion at an iconic stadium! I told him, ‘Arre yaar, agar pata hota that people will remember the film, I would have done some things differently!’ But, he said, ‘It’s playing today because it struck a chord with the audience. It came from a place of innocence and that’s the best part.’”

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan were iconic on-screen pair of the ’90s. She played Kiran to SRK’s Rahul Mehra in Darr. They starred together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The duo has owned an IPL team together since 2007.

