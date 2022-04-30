Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a huge amount to buy the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. It’s the third most successful team in the IPL with two trophies. Now the superstar has some big plans involving KKR. Scroll down to know more.

The superstar owned KKR is entering into a partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) to build a cricket stadium in Los Angeles, USA. The project is touted to be a world-class stadium and would see a multi-million dollar investment.

As per several reports, internationally renowned architects HKS will design an iconic home for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Kolkata Knight Riders released a press note last night on social media.

KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the press note said, “Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world-class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas.”

🚨🇺🇸UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA. More details inside: https://t.co/PenIvm1Udl#BuildAmericanCricket #MLC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oHAFP0GJ73 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2022

According to a Zee News report, Kolkata Knight Riders and Major League Cricket’s stadium will include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions and field lighting. An international-grade pitch will also be made as qualified by International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation. This will allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centrepiece venue for the event in Southern California.

