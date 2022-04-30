Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is well known for his versatile acting is now all set to star in Kangana Ranaut’s debut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. He will be seen opposite TV actress Avneet Kaur. The film also marks her Bollywood lead debut.

Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film’s shoot was wrapped up in February this year and it is heading for a direct release on Amazon Prime Video. Promotional activity for the film has already begun and fans are excited to watch the fresh couple on screen.

Now Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s radio show and shared his experience on working with Kangana Ranaut. He also addressed rumours about being difficult to work with the actress turned producer.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Siddiqui refuted the rumours and described Kangana as one of the best producers to work with. He said, “Bahot maza aaya. Bahot kamaal ladki hai. She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare.”

When asked if he was afraid of working with Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Not at all. Fear of what? She is such an amazing actress, such a good producer, what else could you want?” The 47-year-old actor further revealed that people in the industry have weak ears and immediately believe in such rumours.

Nawazuddin said, “When it comes to things that you hear, you might hear several talks about me as well. But you know personally who I am. It is said that people have weak ears in the industry, people easily believe whatever is said and might also add their own rumours to it. So until you meet someone, you should never believe things that you have heard about them.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Heropanti 2 as antagonist Laila. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

