There has been a strong buzz around KL Rahul and actress-girlfriend Athiya Shetty tying the knot. While the exact date is yet awaited, reports are rife that the planning is already underway. Amidst it all, their monthly rent of a new apartment next to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has grabbed the headlines. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, it was back in 2019 when rumours around Athiya and KL falling in love began doing the rounds. The couple remained tight-lipped for a while before finally making their relationship Instagram official. Since a while now, buzz around their marriage has the B’Town talking.

Now, a recent report suggests that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahil are all set to have a winter wedding. They will mostly follow the South Indian traditions. Post their intimate wedding, the couple will be staying at their new Pali Hill residence.

While some reports say that father Suniel Shetty had purchased the house for his daughter Athiya Shetty, TOI suggests that it has been bought by KL Rahul. The duo will reportedly pay a rent of 10 lakhs/ month. The property is just 2 blocks away from Vastu building, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been residing post their marriage.

It is also being said that the property has been designed by Athiya’s mother Mana Shetty, who’s an interior designer herself.

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty was recently spotted at the airport where she was questioned about her marriage rumours with boyfriend KL Rahul. The actress initially tried to dodge the question but later refuted it as she said no.

