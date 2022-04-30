Yesterday who’s who of Bollywood graced the GQ Awards 2022. From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan – we saw the best of B’Town putting their best fashion-forward. Amongst others was Kiara Advani, who graced the event in an olive green ensemble. Netizens are convinced that the outfit is copied from a look that Anushka Sharma has carried in the past. Stay tuned for all the details.

The outfit in question is the white sheer attire that Anushka pulled out at Elle Beauty Awards 2019. The actress made jaws drop in her off-shoulder attire that had a patch across the slit side of the waist. It is undoubtedly a really similar piece that Kiara pulled off last night.

Kiara Advani could be seen wearing a chic olive green sheer piece with corset-y feels across the upper half. One could witness a patch across the side of the slit here as well. She pulled her hair back in a sleek pony and completed her look with a choker necklace and strappy heels.

Just not Anushka Sharma, many netizens even felt that she was copying Deepika Padukone and her posing style but giving expressions like that of Alia Bhatt. Well, that’s too much of a comparison, isn’t it? But the netizens truly went haywire.

A user commented, “Looking like Deepika Padukone.”

“she is copying Deepika’s walking style nd alia’s facial expressions ..nd hairstyle ofcourse from deepika,” another wrote

“Ye toh Anushka wali dress ki copy hai,” a comment read.

“Copied from Anushka,” another user shared.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is in the news over her alleged breakup with beau Sidharth Malhotra. There has been no confirmation regarding it yet.

