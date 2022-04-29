Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s relationship was one of the most controversial affairs in Bollywood. While Big B was married to Jaya Bachchan, the news of his extramarital affair with Rekha was the talk of the town of that era. However, there was news that both of them were head over heels for each other.

Amidst all the love rumours brewing between the two, did you know that a report stated that Amitabh had allegedly slapped the Krrish actress? Read on to know the whole story below!

The details of this alleged slap were revealed on the YouTube channel of Lehren Retro. The video reveals an excerpt from Rekha’s biography Rekha: The Untold Story, in which the alleged slap story is mentioned. The story claims that Amitabh Bachchan fell for an Iranian dancer during his shoot for one of his hit movies Laawaris. At this time it was noted that he was married to Jaya Bachchan and his affair with Rekha was quite a hot topic.

The news of Amitabh Bachchan falling for the Iranian dancer spread like a wildfire and reached Rekha who was not happy with the news. After confronting and asking for clarification from Big B, things between the two got really heated up, resulting in the latter allegedly slapping Rekha multiple times. It was after this that the actress decided to leave the shoot as she did not want to work with Amitabh and even cancelled her plans for working with him in Silsila as well. It was when Yash Chopra insisted the actress and Jaya decided to shoot for the movie.

Jumping to the present, Rekha’s last onscreen performance was in Super Nani, which was released back on 31st October 2014. The actress starred alongside Sharman Joshi, Shreya Narayan and many more. The movie was directed by Indra Kumar. On the other hand Amitabh Bachchan was seen on the big screen in the movie Jhund, which shows Amitabh as Vijay Barse who is a retired sports teacher and had founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. The movie was directed by Nagraj Manjule and shows Amitabh alongside Ankush Gedam; Akash Thosar; Rinku Rajguru.

