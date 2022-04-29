Kangana Ranaut is basking in the success of her career. After giving back-to-back hit films, the actress is now gearing for a couple of releases. After announcing Tiku Weds Sheru on Prime Video, the actress dropped the official trailer of Dhaakad, whose trailer launch was hosted today. At the trailer launch, the actress made a dhamakedaar entry by arriving in a chopper.

Kangana’s Dhaakad trailer is being lauded by one and all. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

At the Dhakaad trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut was asked about many things including pay disparity. When asked about it she first joked and asked the journalist to not say such things as a film’s producer will say that others have not gotten paid. When prodded further, Kangana said, “I am not underpaid for sure, today, I can say proudly. Thanks to everybody who makes me feel like I am and my work is valued. Thanks to Sohail, he’s the one who’s initiated this and other men too, who have helped me through the journey.”

Kangana Ranaut went on to recall the old time. She said, “There were times when I felt that ‘why when I do the same work, why don’t I get paid?’ But today at this stage, I am not underpaid.” Watch the video below:

Well, this is not the first time when Kangana had took her stand on pay disparity. Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha had allegedly justified ‘being underpaid’ and told Hindustan Times “To all of us, it was teamwork. Even while we were shooting, nobody was made to feel smaller than the other person, despite there being so many people. And the fact of the matter is that Akshay Kumar is the biggest star in the film! Someone had told me very long back (smiles) and this line has stuck in my head: ‘Jo bikta hai, voh dikhta hai’. Today, if you see Akshay’s collections, he’s the highest-selling star in the entire film, that is why (his face is bigger on the poster).”

However later, Kangana, at the Panga Trailer launch had hit back at her saying, “I have heard successful women from the film industry say things like ‘we don’t deserve equal pay because heroes get bigger openings’. If you don’t feel empowered, nobody can make you feel empowered. You have to feel like an equal. God has given me a pancreas, kidney, a heart and eyes. I am not inferior to others. If you don’t feel empowered no court can make you feel empowered. Half the battle is lost when you feel undeserving.”

Dhaakad is slated to hit the screens on May 20.

