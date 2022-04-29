The ‘Hindi is the national language’ row that arouse after a recent Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn interaction on Twitter is spreading. While a couple more celebs have shared their views on the matter, actress Kangana Ranaut has now shared her thoughts on the same.

Advertisement

At the trailer launch of her upcoming action-packed drama Dhaakad, the Queen actress was asked about her views and she had no qualms while talking about it. From supporting Ajay Devgn in the row to revealing which language she feels should be the national language, read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Commenting on the ongoing ‘national language’ controversy that aroused as a result of South superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn’s Twitter interaction, Kangana Ranaut said, “We are a country of lot of diversity and languages and cultures.”

Adding that it’s everyone’s right to be proud of their roots and want to put that to the foreground, Kangana Ranaut said, “Humara jaisa desh hai, to make it one unit, humme koi thread chahiye to run through it. Agar humko constitution ka samman karna hai, toh jab in logone Hindi ko rashtrabhasha banaya. Ab, jab aap khete ho ki as Tamil… Tamil is older than Hindi, lekin usse bhi older hai Sanskrit.”

Continuing further, the Dhaakad actress said, “Agar aap mujhse mera bayanch (opinion) puche, I think the National language should be Sanskrit. Kyuki Kannada se leke Tamil se leke Gujrati se leke Hindi – issi se aaye hua hai. (Toh) Sanskrit ko na leke Hindi ko kyu banaya, uska jawab mere pass nahi hai. Yeh USS time ke liye hua decisions hai.”

Further talking about the National language debate, Kangana Ranaut said, “Jab khalistan ki maang hoti hai, jab who khete hai ki hum Hindi ko nahi maante hai, jab when the youth is brainwashed, they are denying the constitution.”

Talking about the time when the movement for a separate Tamil or Bengal Republic made the headlines and people in it said they didn’t want Hindi as the National language, the Queen actress stated, “Then you’re not denying Hindi, you are denying Delhi being the centre of the government. Toh iss cheeze ke bahot sare layers hai. So when you talk about it you should know and understand all these layers. So whenever you deny Hindi (as the National language) you are also denying the government based in Delhi and the constitution.”

She further added that denying Hindi is equivalent to denying the government and all its bodies based in the capital as all decision there in Hindi. In her answer, Kangana Ranaut also added that at the moment English is being used as the language to link the nation. Commenting on it, the actress said, “Should that be the link or should Hindi or Sanskrit be the link? Or Tamil… We have to decide that, we have to take that call.”

She concluded by saying, “So keeping all these (points) in mind, a decisive call should be taken. As of now, Hindi is the rashtrabhasha. So when Ajay Devgn said Hindi is the national language, he wasn’t wrong. And if one says that Kannada and Tamil are older languages, they are also not wrong.”

Signing off she added, “If it’s in my hands, I think Sanskrit is the legitimate language – as French, German, English & more have stemmed out from it. Why don’t we have Sanskrit as the language? Why is it not mandatory in school? I don’t know that.” Check out the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s views in the ongoing national language row? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Gets Into Ajay Devgn VS Kichcha Sudeep Controversy & Calls North Stars “Insecure” “Runway 34 Collections Will Prove…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube