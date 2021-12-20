Theatres in India have opened and several films are already lining up for release. One Bollywood actress who has several films in the pipeline is Kangana Ranaut. From Tejas to Dhaakad and more, the actress has potential hits that are either set to hit cinemas or are in the making. The latest report now claims that Dhaakad may not release on the day it originally planned.

As per a recent report, the makers of the film are planning on pushing ahead the release date for April 8, 2022, to May 2022. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad has revealed that the makers are steering away from box office competition. For those who do not know, April 2022 will see the release of several films including biggies like KGF: Chapter 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha. While Ranaut’s film – which was supposed to release on April 8, will not clash with any major film, the following week sees the release of the Yash and Aamir Khan starrers.

Continuing further, the source said that sensing major competition from both these highly-anticipated films, the makers have decided to postpone Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad for a longer box office run. As per the report, the film will now release on May 20, 2022.

Talking about Dhaakad, the film sees Kangana Ranaut play a fierce fighter. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film was initially announced as India’s first female-led action thriller. For her part in this Arjun Rampal co-starrer, Kangana has undergone intense training. The film was earlier set to release in theatres in October 2021 but was delayed owing to the pandemic and theatres being closed.

