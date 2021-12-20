Kajol is a much-loved Bollywood star who has always been in the news for her quirky persona and promising acting skills. She was last seen in the Netflix original Tribhanga after the success of her content-heavy short film Devi. According to a recent report, the actor rented out her apartment in Powai at ₹90000 per month and looks like the fans are astonished with the amount.

For the unversed, the actor was in the headlines this week as her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years in 2021. She recreated a few scenes from the movie with trending reel audio and fans were quick to make the reel video go viral within just a few minutes. In the short clip, the actor was seen pretending like her character Anjali was not dramatic at all even though that wasn’t actually the case.

According to a report by Money Control, Kajol’s tenant has already paid ₹300000 as a security deposit for the apartment. The flat is placed in Hiranandani Gardens Powai and spans across 771 sq feet. The project is called Atlantis and her flat is on the 21st floor of the building. The report also suggests that the rent of the house will be revised after a year, taking it up to ₹96750 per month.

At the moment, Kajol is staying with her family, husband Ajay Devgn and kids, in a Juhu bungalow called Shivshakti. The house reportedly cost the Bollywood couple ₹60 crores and is placed on 590 sq yards of land.

Most of the couple’s income comes through films as they have both been active members of the film industry. They were spotted together in the 2019 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which made huge profits at the box office. Kajol is expected to be seen in The Last Hurray which hits the theatres in May 2022.

