Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol have a huge fan following ever since they started dating in the late 1990s. The two got married in the year 1999 and have two kids- Nysa and Yug. They have also appeared in a bunch of films together, the latest one being the 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol met on the sets of their 1995 film, Hulchul, and remained friends for a while before getting involved romantically. Kajol had revealed in a previous interaction that she did not have the best impression of him when they first met and even b*tched about him to someone else before actually meeting him. However, the two grew fond of each other with time.

Advertisement

In a previous interview according to The Indian Express, Kajol revealed that they were both dating different people when they first started interacting with each other. She even highlighted how she would complain to him about her then-boyfriend whenever they were facing issues.

“We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him!”, Kajol said.

She also shed some light on how they started seeing each other out but never really proposed to make it official. She said, “Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car!”

Before getting married to each other, Ajay Devgn and Kajol had been in a relationship for four years. The actress had revealed in the same interview that it took some effort to convince her father for the marriage. He wanted her to focus on her career but she was certain about her decision and stuck to it.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Mom Drops Her Phone While Getting In The Car, A Netizen Jokes “Jaldi Check Karo, Shaadi Ki Guest List Hogi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube