Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumour is making everyone curious to see both the actors together. Although the couple is keeping tight-lipped about their wedding, insiders have been sharing all the details about their big day. Meanwhile, there’s a debate going on between the couple if they should opt for an intimate wedding or they should go for a big big-fat Indian wedding.

The duo has planned a dreamy destination wedding in the state of Rajasthan at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort in Sawai Madhopur. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place on 7th, 8th December, while, the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal wants a lavish wedding with many guests, on the other hand, Katrina Kaif prefers an intimate wedding just among immediate family members.

A mutual friend of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif revealed, “Actually, it’s Vicky’s parents (action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal) who want to invite everyone they know. Arrey, it is the elder son’s wedding and they would like to share the moment with their entire family.”

Meanwhile, the COVID cases from the new variant Omnicron is spreading rapidly and the couple has now planned to cut short guest list for safety purposes.

A source closed to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif told India Today, “They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

