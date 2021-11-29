One family member launching another in Bollywood is not something new. Salman Khan is not only known for launching his own family members – like brother-in-law Aayush Sharma but has also launched his friends’ kids namely Athiya Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and more. The latest coming in now is that Khan is all set to launch niece Alizeh.

After recently re-launching Aayush with Antim: The Final Truth, we now hear Khan will launch Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter with a romantic flick he is producing. Read on to know more about it.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, a trade source opened up about Salman Khan launching his niece. The source said, “Alizeh has been taking acting, dancing and drama lessons for over two years and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting. Salman, Atul and Alvira will launch Alizeh next month in a movie produced by Salman Khan Productions and Atul and Alvira’s production house Reel Life Productions.”

Continuing further, the insider added, “Salman Khan is extremely involved in each and every niece and nephew of his and is taking personal interest in Alizeh’s debut. He is very fond of Alizeh and is always up to date on her training process. Right now they are in the process of finalising everything from the director to the rest of the cast. Everything is under wraps as Salman wants to make the announcement himself. The film will be of the romantic genre. Alizeh is stunningly beautiful, talented and has her own persona and it will be exciting to see her work her magic on screen.”

Shedding light on Alizeh’s prep, the source revealed that she’s been undergoing acting and dancing lessons since 2018. They said, “Her parents are actively involved in her launch as it will be a grand one from the Khandaan. While shooting is from 2022, the film is expected to release in 2023. While earlier it was speculated that Alizeh would debut in Salman’s close friend Sooraj Barjatya’s next, directed by his son Avnish, that didn’t work out. In fact, Sooraj is launching Sunny Deol’s second son, Rajveer, in the movie. It was a mind-blowing offer from Sooraj for the two star kids as the filmmaker is also launching his son Avnish as a director in the coming-of-age love story but Alizeh is not in it.”

Talking about Salman Khan’s young niece, 21-year-old Alizeh took the Internet by storm when she modelled for Seema Khan’s clothing line a couple of years ago. In September this year, she also modelled for a jewellery brand and won the hearts of many fans.

Talking about the film the Dabangg actor has in mind to launch her, the trade source said, “Salman has found a suitable script for her and he wants to launch her with a romance drama. Alizeh has been training in Indian dance forms as well as action, with Salman closely monitoring her progress. The late choreographer, Saroj Khan has played an instrumental role in grooming the Khan newbie and trained Alizeh in Indian classical dance for over a year. Alizeh finished her studies in London more than a couple of years ago and since then has been undergoing formal training for her Bollywood debut.”

Well, we wait for a formal announcement and wonder, will her launch spark another nepotism debate?

