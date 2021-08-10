Advertisement

Sooraj Pancholi made a comeback with Time To Dance opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister. The film has been directed by Stanley D’Costa and produced by Lizelle D’Souza, wife of choreographer and director Remo D’Souza.

‘Time To Dance’ is making its premiere on television this week. The film introduced ballroom and Latin dancing for the very first time for the Indian audience.

This is Sooraj Pancholi’s third film as an actor after Hero and Satellite Shankar.

Talking about his inspiration in dance, Sooraj Pancholi told IANS: “When it comes to Bollywood dancing, Hrithik Roshan is my idol. I absolutely love dancing, but Latin was new to me. I never thought I would someday get to do a Latin Bollywood film, something which hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema as of now. With this film I have got to learn a lot of new dance forms and work with some really talented dancers from the world.”

Recalling the preparations for his character in the film, he said: “Before starting to shoot the film, I had trained for about four months to perfect these dance forms and learn the style. It was a challenge to rehearse day and night. However, Remo Sir and his team made it look like a piece of cake. Isabelle and I both knew dancing, but we aren’t professional dancers. Hence it was tough to get into the shoes of a dancer.”

Sharing his experience of working with co-star Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi shared: “Isabelle is very hardworking and a great co-actor to work with. I have previously worked with Katrina Kaif as an assistant director and Isabelle is as passionate as her elder sister. I believe she has a long way to go.”

As the film will be screened on the silver screen for the first time, Sooraj said: “Time To Dance’ is a very light and entertaining film to watch during such hard times. I am certain that kids, as well as adults, will definitely love this film.” Sooraj’s upcoming film is ‘Hawa Singh’.

‘Time To Dance’ will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX on August 14.

