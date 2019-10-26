Sooraj Pancholi’s upcoming film Satellite Shankar, a special journey connecting India will now release on 8th November 2019.

The film which has been shot in 10 locations across the country is a beautiful tale of an army man on the journey of self-discovery while exploring the beauty of the country.

The film also stars the south actress Megha Akash who is making her Bollywood debut.

SCIPL and Cine1 Studios produced film ‘Satellite Shankar’ starring Sooraj Pancholi is produced by Murad Khetani, Ashwin Varde, and SCIPL. Written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and directed by Irfan Kamal.

The film is set to hit the silver screen on 8th November 2019. Interestingly, it will face Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala which is releasing on 7th November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!