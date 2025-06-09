Sooraj Pancholi officially marked his return to the big screen with Kesari Veer, a historical war film. In the movie, he played the role of Veer Hamirji Gohil, an unsung warrior who stood firm and fought against the Tughlaqs to protect the Somnath Temple.

Pancholi delivered a believable performance in the titular role and recently opened up about the divine connection between him and the movie. The actor shared the story behind being offered Kesari Veer and revealed he got the film after visiting the Somnath temple. Pancholi also said that many of his difficulties vanished within a week of his return from the temple.

What Did Sooraj Pancholi Say About His Somnath Temple Visit?

Speaking about his visit to the Somnath temple, Pancholi shared, “I wasn’t aware of anything regarding this film. I wasn’t aware of Hamirji Gohil, nor did I know that Somnath temple is the first Jyotirlinga. My mother once suggested me to visit Somnath. I agreed to it and I visited the temple with my family.”

“I saw a huge statue just outside the temple, it was of a Yodha sitting on a horse. I asked someone about the statue. They informed me that the statue is of Hamirji Gohil, who defended Somnath temple,” he added.

Sooraj Pancholi then opened up about the positive shifts in his life after visiting the temple. “You wouldn’t believe that the time when I returned to Bombay, all my difficulties vanished within a week. And this is a fact,” the actor shared.

Shortly after, he got the offer for Kesari Veer. “In one week, Mr. Kanu Chauhan visited me with the script of Kesari Veer. Somnath is a very powerful temple, it has changed my life. I have also done a film named ‘Satellite Shankar’ where I played a Shiv Bhakt, and in Kesari Veer too, I played the same. So, I think this was meant to happen,” he added, before revealing that he completed filming the movie in 70 days.

More About Sooraj Pancholi’s Role In Kesari Veer

Sooraj Pancholi led Kesari Veer playing the titular role. He shared screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma for the first time. Pancholi brought a powerful blend of intensity and courage in his portrayal of Veer Hamirji Gohil. He put immense effort and hard work into making his role more authentic and natural.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Could Earn 150% Higher Than Highest-Paid PC If Atlee Crushes Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ego & Pull Off Two Tasks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News