In the action thriller genre of Bollywood films, Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger remains one of the most loved films. The Kabir Khan-directed film boasts adrenaline-fueled action sequences that swoon fans. Viewers were so engrossed in the action-packed thriller that not many knew Sooraj Pancholi was Salman Khan’s body double. The actor was impressed with Pancholi that he asked the director to use him as a body double, particularly in action sequences. (via Filmibeat)

Well, the Hero actor was not just Mr. Khan’s body double; he also served as an Assistant Director to Kabir Khan for Ek Tha Tiger, at the age of 22. Earlier to this, he was also a part of Guzaarish helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali when he was just 17. While working as an AD, he learned the details of filmmaking that helped him improve his craft.

Sorraj Pancholi entered the film business as an Assistant Director. He later made his big-screen debut with Hero, which was produced by Salman Khan. In the first film itself, he impressed everyone with his action skills and acting range. Now, he is set to make a magnificent comeback with the upcoming historical drama, Kesari Veer, and his fans are mighty excited to watch him step into a period role, something that Sooraj has never played before.

The actor will portray an unsung warrior, Veer Hamirji Gohil, in the Prince Dhiman-directed Kesari Veer, which will be released on May 23. The film will share screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma, among others. Kesari Veer is a Panorama Studios worldwide release.

