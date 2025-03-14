Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is currently dominating the Indian box office charts. The audience loved Vicky’s acting skills and the historical depiction of Shri Sambhaji Maharaj. This made the movie unstoppable at the box office, even in its third week. Amid this, well-known director Kabir Khan has shared an update about his potential future collaboration with the Chhaava star.

What Kabir Khan said about working with Vicky Kaushal

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the Chandu Champion’s director stated that he would love to work with Vicky Kaushal. Further, Kabir also hailed Kaushal’s acting skill, stating that he is one of the finest actors in this industry.

Khan said, “Vicky is one of the finest actors that we have. He’s family to me. I’m extremely close to both Vicky and Katrina. So, I would love to work with him. At the end of the day, we, as directors and actors, keep discussing ideas. There’s nothing concrete right now that can make me say that, yes, we’re doing something together. But yes, I’ve been speaking to him,”

This implies that Kabir Khan is actually willing to work with Vicky Kaushal, and it’s highly likely that a future collaboration between them will hit cinemas. However, as of now, there are no confirmed plans regarding the same and when the audience can expect Vicky and Kabir working together.

Beyond the Chhaava Actor, with whom Kabir Khan is in talks for future projects?

Besides Vicky Kaushal, Kabir disclosed that he is in discussion with Megastar Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan for future probable projects. He disclosed, “I’ve been speaking to Salman as well. Anytime I meet actors, we brainstorm ideas. I do the same with Kartik, too.”

For those who might not know, the director has previously worked with both Salman and Kartik. Kabir worked with the Bigg Boss host in one of the most popular films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, whereas Kartik and Kabir recently worked for Chandu Champion. Both films were major successes at the box office.

What is the total collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava till its third week?

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is already reigning at the box office, and till its third week, the film has collected around Rs. 538.31 crores. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately 2.21 crores on Day 28. The numbers for Day 28 are expected to be updated by the end of the day, but these numbers are something that shows the true success of Chhaava.

