Rishi Kapoor was among the most successful and well-established actors in the Indian film industry. He is part of the Kapoor clan and, like others, left a legacy of his work in a five-decade career. The actor was an enigma, but did you know he once fell on Rajkumar Hirani’s mother, Sheela Hirani’s feet, with a request? Keep scrolling for more.

Hirani is a renowned filmmaker who has won several accolades and is referred to as one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry. His movies are of the slice-of-life genre but address strong societal issues. His best-known works include Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and PK. They are all critically and commercially successful movies alongside being benchmarks. As a result, actors dream of working with the esteemed filmmaker.

Over the years, Rishi Kapoor has earned a reputation for being unapologetically straightforward. He did not shy away from sharing his thoughts in the media, and Ranbir Kapoor, too, was afraid of confronting him about his public outbursts, as per the Hindustan Times report. However, he is grateful to his father for being able to work with Rajkumar Hirani.

In an interview with Mid Day, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Rishi met with the filmmaker’s mother long before Rajkumar Hirani signed him up for Sanju. As per the report, he met Hirani’s mother after the release of Lage Raho Munna Bhai. According to Ranbir, Rishi fell on Sheela Hirani’s feet and said, “Your son is a genius, and I hope he works with my son at some point.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Hirani was with PK, where he did a cameo. Ranbir is one of the most talented actors among the present generation of actors, and talent seeks talent. Hirani and Ranbir finally collaborated on a full-length feature, Sanju. It is a biographical drama based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, focusing on his drug addiction and arrest for the 1993 Bombay bombings.

Sanju came out in 2018 and Rishi Kapoor got his wish fulfilled. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When This Amitabh Bachchan Film Was Turned Down By 13 Actors Including Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, SRK & Sunny Deol

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News