Hollywood filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is all geared up for the theatrical release of his upcoming Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic hero. The film is expected to explore Clark Kent’s early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville.

What if we told you there’s a film that’s the complete opposite of James Gunn’s Superman, yet still backed by James Gunn himself? It’s a story about a child who has Superman-like powers, but instead of becoming a hero and saving the world, he turns into something truly terrifying. Can you guess the movie? We are talking about the criminally underrated superhero horror gem Brightburn. Read on to find out what the film’s about and where to stream it on OTT.

Brightburn – Plot & Cast

Directed by David Yarovesky, the film begins with a spaceship crash-landing on Earth in the small town of Brightburn, Kansas. A childless couple, Tori and Kyle (played by Elizabeth Banks and David Denman), find a baby inside and decide to adopt him, naming him Brandon (played by Jackson A. Dunn).

When Brandon turns 12, he discovers his superpowers and begins showing violent, disturbing behavior. As his powers grow stronger, his parents are forced to confront a terrifying truth: he isn’t here to be a hero. With such incredible powers, the real question is: can he be stopped?

Where to Stream Brightburn

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on MX Player for free (with ads) and on Amazon Prime Video for rent at ₹99. In the United States, the film can be rented on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, among other major digital platforms.

Brightburn – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

Brightburn holds a 57% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes with a higher audience score of 67%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Although Brightburn doesn’t fully deliver on the pitch-black promise of its setup, it’s still enough to offer a diverting subversion of the superhero genre.” On IMDb, the film has a user rating of 6.1/10.

But don’t be discouraged by the ratings, as they don’t tell the full story. If you’re a diehard cinephile who enjoys superhero stories with a dark twist or a horror fan looking for something bold and different, Brightburn is worth a watch.

Just a heads-up: the film contains graphic violence and disturbing themes, so viewer discretion is advised.

Brightburn Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Justin Bieber Was “Ashamed” Of Consuming Drugs, Ended Up Cancelling His $275 Million Tour: “…It Got Pretty Dark”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News