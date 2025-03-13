Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been one of the most highly anticipated films in Kollywood. The shooting of the film has been completed, and Rajinikanth is currently involved in another project while post-production work is underway.

According to India Today, the makers initially considered releasing the film on August 14th. While other dates are also being considered, some sources claim that the preferred release date is August 14th, coinciding with Independence Day. A trailer or teaser is expected to be released tomorrow to mark the birthday of the film’s director, Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, War 2 from Bollywood is also eyeing the same release date. War 2 boasts an impressive cast, including two Pan-Indian stars, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The film is a sequel to 2019’s War, and its plot reportedly revolves around a clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Jr. NTR plays Veerandra Ragunath, a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who turns rogue after being betrayed by his colleagues. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, the one tasked with stopping Veerandra Ragunath.

Will they be releasing both films on Independence Day or not?

The simplest answer to that question is that, as of now, nothing is certain. Previously, Coolie was supposed to release on August 14th, followed by War 2 on Independence Day. However, there seem to be discussions between the makers of both films to work out a deal and avoid a box office clash. According to Tupaki, it is confirmed that there won’t be a clash, and one of the films will be postponed. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement to the public.

