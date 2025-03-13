Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is showing a good hold on weekdays for its Telugu-dubbed version. After an impressive start, the film earned a healthy sum during the opening weekend. The collection had regular drops on weekdays, but the overall sum at the Indian box office has been much better than expected. In the latest development, it has also emerged as Bollywood’s fifth highest-grossing film in Telugu, surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grosser. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

Good showcasing and response in Telugu

In Maharashtra, the Vicky Kaushal starrer was always expected to enjoy big numbers, but what’s truly surprising is the performance of the Telugu regions. Backed by positive word-of-mouth and strong on-ground buzz, the historical drama performed well in major pockets of Telugu states.

In the first three weeks, Chhaava witnessed extensive footfalls, but the Telugu-dubbed version was still given a solid showcasing separately. Over 200 shows were listed last Friday, and the response didn’t disappoint the exhibitors. In the first five days, the film amassed 10.56 crores*, which is an impressive total.

Chhaava beats War!

On day 6, Chhaava (Telugu) fell below the 1 crore mark and earned 0.85 crore* or 85 lakh*, pushing the total collection to 11.41 crore* net at the Indian box office. With this, it crossed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing film in Telugu, War. For those who don’t know, War amassed 11.09 crore net in Telugu.

By crossing War, Chhaava has now become Bollywood’s fifth highest-grosser in Telugu. The next target is Pathaan (13 crores). The top three spots are held by Animal (46 crores), Jawan (28 crores), and Brahmastra (15.27 crores), respectively.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Telugu-dubbed version:

Day 1- 2.63 crores

Day 2- 3.31 crores

Day 3- 2.22 crores

Day 4- 1.25 crores *

* Day 5- 1.15 crores *

* Day 6- 0.85 crore*

Total- 11.41 crores*

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

