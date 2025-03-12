It was in 1971, that Bollywood witnessed the coming together of two of the biggest stars. However, while one was about to arrive, the other was about to decline, but before both these incidents, they came together to deliver a blockbuster. Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan – two superstars who ruled two eras of Hindi Cinema!

Anand was released on March 12, 1971 and the emotional drama helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film was meant for Dharmendra who could not allot his dates. Many others rejected it but Kaka jumped on the opportunity since he knew this was the goldmine!

The Major Fee Cut Demand!

When Rajesh Khanna insisted to Hrishikesh Mukherjee that he wanted to play Anand desperately, the director had three straightforward demands – a 1 lakh fee, coming on set in time, and allowing dates as much as needed! All the demands were met!

Rajesh Khanna used to charge 7 lakh in those days, and as per an anecdote reported by Jansatta, he charged 1 lakh for the film. This was a massive 85% fee cut, but helped the film earn a lot!

Anand Budget & Collection

Anand was mounted on a budget of 30 lakh, and it earned 98 lakh at the box office, churning out a profit of 68 lakh, registering a 226.67% return on investment. The film, in total, earned 98 times higher than Rajesh Khanna‘s entire paycheck for the film!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Arrival!

Anand also marked the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan as the film was a breakthrough for the superstar which finally introduced him as an upcoming superstar! It also earned him the first Filmfare Award as the Best Supporting Actor!

