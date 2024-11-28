Amitabh Bachchan Was Removed From This Ajay Devgn - Aamir Khan Box Office Blockbuster!

It was 27 years ago that Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, appeared on-screen for the one and the only time together! Ishq starred the two actors along with Juhi Chawla and Kajol. The romantic-comedy was released on November 28, 1997. However, do you know that even Amitabh Bachchan was a part of the film?

The rom-com was directed by Inder Kumar, who was also making another film with Big B, who was producing the other film under his production house ABCL. However, the film did not see the light of the day due to huge financial issues between the superstar and the filmmaker!

As soon as that film was shelved, Inder Kumar gave a second thought to Amitabh Bachchan’s supporting role in Ishq. He was supposed to play a character who resolves the issues and brings the couples together. In fact, even a song was recorded for Amitabh Bachchan.

In those days, Sudesh Bhosle was the first pick to croon Big B songs, and he recorded Mr Lova Lova in his voice. But Inder Kumar eventually dropped Big B from Ishq after the fallout. But the question was, what should he do with the song?

Johnny Lever Came To Rescue!

Later the song was shot with Johnny Lever, appearing as different Amitabh Bachchan characters and mimicking him and it was one of the chartbusters of that year! The film was the third highest-grossing film of 1997 at the box office after Border and Dil To Pagal Hai!

Interestingly, both Kajol and Juhi Chawla rejected Dil To Pagal Hai while it was in the making. In the meantime, neither Ajay Devgn nor Aamir Khan were the first choices in the film. It was to be made with Sanjay Kapoor and Vivek Mushran. But things did not fall into place.

In the meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit, who was Inder Kumar’s muse for all his films did not sign Ishq. She was the lead in Dil To Pagal Hai! Even Karisma Kapoor, who refused to work with Ajay Devgn was a part of Dil To Pagal Hai!

The fates of all these stars were exchanged, with Ishq turning the third highest-grosser and Dil To Pagal Hai turning the second-highest-grossing film of 1997!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office Flashback (1991): Ajay Devgn Smashed Two Sridevis With 160% Profit – What Were Salman Khan, Rishi Kapoor & Others Doing?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News