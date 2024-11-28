Ajay Devgn had a very unpredictable year at the box office in 2024. While his first release, Shaitaan, was a surprise hit that performed phenomenally on OTT as well, his biggest release, Maidaan, turned out to be a disaster. Singham Again’s budget stopped the film to earn a hit tag, and out of nowhere, Anees Bazmee’s directorial Naam arrived!

Naam Box Office Collection

For the unversed, this is a film that was stuck and supposedly shelved for a decade by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee. But the film cropped up out of the blue and was released in the theaters. In six days, it has not been able to reach the 1 crore mark and stands at a total of 0.97 crore.

Ajay Devgn’s Unique Record!

2024 has turned into the most surprising year for Ajay Devgn’s career as he gets the lowest-grossing film of his career and highest-grossing film of his career in 2024!

Naam – Ajay Devgn’s Lowest?

Ajay Devgn made his box office debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante, which earned 6.5 crore at the box office. And Naam might be the lowest-grossing film of the actor’s career, surpassing a film titled Dhanwan, which was released in 1993 and earned 1.3 crore in its lifetime!

Highest-Grossing Film Of Ajay Devgn’s Career

Meanwhile, Singham Again, with a collection of 400.20 crore worldwide, is the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career. In India, it has earned 268.85 crore. The actor has closed the year with five releases – Shaitaan, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Naam.

