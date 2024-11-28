The Sriimurali starrer Kannada superhero action film Bagheera has ended its run at the box office. Even though the movie was expected to perform slightly better than what it has fared, it has still managed to enter a safe zone after recovering its budget. Take a look at the film’s closing box office collection.

Bagheera Closing Box Office Collection

On its 28th day, the day-wise collection of the movie had dropped down to 1 lakhs. The day-wise collections were the same for the past 3 days. The Sriimurali starrer’s total India net collection comes to 21.16 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 24.96 crore. The movie, thus, wraps up its theatrical run below 25 crores. It had become difficult to surpass this since the day-wise collection of the movie had drastically reduced.

Bagheera Recovers Its Budget

However, the Sriimurali starrer did manage to recover its budget. Mounted at a budget of 20 crores, given its closing India net collection of 21.16 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.16 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 5.8%. Hence, the film is wrapping up with a plus verdict which is not bad either.

Bagheera’s OTT Streaming

As it ends its theatrical run, for those who have missed experiencing the film in the theatres can now catch it on OTT. The Sriimurali starrer is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. It was released on the platform on November 21, 2024.

About The Film

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Sudha Rani in pivotal roles. Dr Suri has helmed the movie. The film has been penned by Prashanth Neel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

