The Sriimurali starrer vigilante action film Bagheera has been going steady at the box office since its release on October 31, 2024. However, the day-wise collections of the film have now reduced, and it is most likely to wrap up below the 30 crore mark. Take a look at its box office performance on its 21st day.

Bagheera Box Office Day 21

On its 21st day, the day-wise collection of the Sriimurali starrer witnessed a slight rise. It earned around 0.04 crore on its 21st day, which was a little increase from its 20th-day collection, wherein the movie had earned 0.03 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 21.02 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 24.80 crore. However, the movie is most likely to wrap up below the 30 crore mark. The overall day-wise collections are at lower levels. It is also facing a tough competition from films like Amaran and Lucky Baskhar. However, the film did manage to recover its entire budget recently. Mounted at a budget of 20 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.02 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 5.1%.

Bagheera’s OTT Release

It seems that the Sriimurali starrer is at the last leg of its theatrical release. The film is now available to stream on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. It was released on the streaming platform today (November 21). The release comes amid the Kannada action flick slowing down at the box office.

About The Film

Apart from Sriimurali, Bagheera also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, and Sudha Rani in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Dr Suri. The film has been penned by Prashanth Neel.

