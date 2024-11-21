Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, has turned out to be a debacle at the worldwide box office. It has been in talks for several reasons, and the makers have shared being confident in the product. However, the ticket-buying audience has completely rejected it. As a result, the film has become a big loss venture for those associated with it. Now, the only feat it is gearing up to unleash is entering the 100-crore club.

Made on a budget of over 300 crores, the Kollywood magnum opus was expected to earn at least 400-500 crores globally. However, on the ground level, it failed to create an atmosphere required for an event film. The entire team put in the effort in promotions, but that organic buzz was clearly missing. As a result, the film got a thumbs down on the opening day itself. Afterward, the bad content hampered its theatrical run.

As per the latest collection update, Kanguva earned 2.43 crores on day 7, taking its tally to 62.43 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it stands at 73.66 crore gross. In the overseas market, too, the film has failed to live up to its mammoth expectations, and so far, it has earned just 23 crore gross.

Combining both Indian and overseas gross, Kanguva’s worldwide box office collection stands at 96.66 crore gross. So, it is just 3.34 crores away from entering the 100 crore club. Whenever this happens, the Suriya starrer will become the 8th film of Kollywood to enter the 100 crore club globally in 2024.

Till now, Maharaja, Aranmanai 4, Indian 2, Raayan, The Greatest Of All Time, Vettaiyan, and Amaran have joined the 100 crore club. In a couple of days, Suriya’s film will join the list.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 62.43 crores

India gross- 73.66 crores

Overseas gross- 23 crores

Worldwide gross- 96.66 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

