Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have delivered as many as eight successes out of the ten films they have previously collaborated on. Their latest release, Singham Again, may break their streak of success owing to its massive budget. There’s been a slight improvement in box office collections on day 20, but it is not enough. Scroll below for the latest update!

The director-actor duo united for the very first time in Zameen (2003). Their first collab and Sunday (2008) have been the only failures they delivered together. Except for that, Golmaal, Singham, and All The Best have been successful affairs. Their latest Diwali release is dwindling and may not enter the safe zone in its lifetime.

Singham Again Day 20

On the third Wednesday, Singham Again raked in a box office collection of 2.45 crores*. That is a huge sigh of relief as the cop drama is witnessing an upward trend in the third week, so far. Monday began with 2 crores, followed by 2.30 crores* on Tuesday. It has witnessed a further growth of 6% on day 20. At this moment, any kind of improvement is welcome and considered a good sign!

Check out the 20-day breakdown of Singham Again at the Indian box office:

Week 1- 186.60 crores

Week 2- 54.61 crores

Weekend 3: 13.41 crores

Day 18- 2 crores*

Day 19- 2.30 crores*

Day 20- 2.45 crores*

Total: 261.10 crores*

All eyes are on the 275 crore mark!

Singham Again is now less than 14 crores away from the 275 crore mark. Even if it brings 2 crores each on the remaining days of the week, it will only need to make 10 crores throughout the fourth weekend to achieve that milestone. While that looks achievable, only time will tell whether the footfalls are in favor.

