It looked like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would struggle amid its clash with Singham Again at the Indian box office. But Kartik Aaryan starrer is giving it a run for its money with better performance each passing day. It has almost covered the gap of the first week and is close to beating Ajay Devgn’s biggie. Scroll below for the latest update on day 19.

BB3 arrived in theatres on November 1, 2024. It made a smashing debut, minting a whopping 168.86 crores in the first week. The performance was at par with the commercial potboiler, Singham Again, which clocked in 186.60 crores during the same duration. The difference between both biggies in the opening week was only 17.74 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 19

On the third Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan starrer raked in a box office collection of 2.60 crores* net in India. It has witnessed a jump of 15.5% compared to 2.25 crores* earned on day 18. No big release is coming this Friday, which means the film will continue to mint returns for the makers.

The 19-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will now stand at 256.50 crores*. The horror-comedy flick has exactly 14 more days to earn moolah at the domestic box office. On December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 storm will arrive in Indian theatres and dominate the big screens. Given the pan India buzz, it could wash out all other biggies from the ticket windows.

Singham Again vs BB3

Singham Agan has made a box office collection of 258.65 crores* in 19 days. This means Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now 2.15 crores away from toppling the cop drama. It only needs to maintain its momentum during the rest of the weekdays. History has been proof that Kartik Aaryan starrer has performed better during the second and third weekends. Hence, there are a lot of chances that the situation will finally turn in its favor in the coming days.

Return on Investment

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the calculation, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 raked in profits of 71% for the producers in only 19 days. There are many more days to go, which means Anees Bazmee and the team have all the reasons to celebrate the grand success at the box office.

