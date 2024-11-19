Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again is very close to losing this battle to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa as the gap between the two films is narrowing down with Kartik’s film growing and Ajay’s film slowing down at the box office. After 19 days, the Cop Universe biggies stand at approximately 257 crore.*

Singham Box Office Collection Day 19

However the silver lining here might be Singham Again taking a jump on Tuesday as compared to the third Monday. As per the early trends, the film on the third Tuesday, November 19, earned in the range of 1.3 – 1.4 crore.

On Monday, the film earned 2 crore at the box office, narrowing down its gap at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 that earned 2.25 crore on the third Monday.

Singham Again Ticket Sales Day 19

On the 19th day, the film had ticket sales of almost 17.5K, selling 1,465 tickets per hour on average. This is almost 23% better sales than the previous day, which sold almost 13K tickets in the same time frame. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered almost 69% better ticket sales in the same time frame. But the good news is that both films witnessed an upward trend, bringing better numbers.

Ajay Devgn’s Highest Grossing Film

Singham Again is already Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film and is also the highest grossing Cop Universe film as it surpassed Simmba’s 240 crore at the box office. The film is however still more than 40 crore away to enter the 300 crore club.

The film still has 14 days to earn at the box office till Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, and it would be interesting to see the figure it ends with at the finish line!

