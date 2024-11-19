Pushpa 2 Box Office Pre-Sales (USA): Allu Arjun Hits 150% Higher Earnings Than Part 1

Allu Arjun and his beast level have already unloaded at the box office, and the advance box office sales for Pushpa 2 in the USA confirm that the film would be an outrage at the box office with collections never seen before as it hits the $1 million mark with the pre-sales for the premiere day with 17 days remaining for the film to release!

Pushpa The Rule VS The Rise!

Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, the film has already earned 150% higher than the advance sales of part 1 which was released in 2022. The USA pre-sales for the first part of the film hit a total of $400K for the premiere day!

Pushpa 2 Hits $1 Million Mark

The sequel has now hit a total of $1 million mark at the USA box office with its advance sales for the premiere day. This is almost 150% higher than the advance sales of the part 1. However, there are better achievements that the film has nailed, and it has already broken records at the box office!

Fastest $1 Million Mark!

Allu Arjun‘s film is now officially the fastest film to hit the $1 million mark at the box office in the USA. With 17 days remaining before the film arrives in the theaters, it is also officially on the way to breaking some of the major biggies at the box office. The film has also earned $25K in Canada with the advance sales.

Only $0.8 Million Away From Salaar

The biggie, with 17 days in hand, is only $0.8 million away from advance sales for Salaar’s premiere day. Prabhas‘s action film registered a pre-sale of $1.8 million at the USA box office on the premiere day.

Third Most Viewed Trailer

The trailer of Pushpa 2 is the third most viewed Indian trailer in 24 hrs, hitting 102 million views and surpassing Adipurush’s 74 million by a huge margin. The two films it could not touch were Salaar with 113.2 million, and KGF Chapter 2 with 106.5 million.

