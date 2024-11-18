Finally, after a long wait, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2 yesterday. It was released amid a grand event held in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. The event had a huge audience, and the craze for the film was clearly visible. As expected, Allu Arjun looked in top form in the trailer, and the response has been positive so far. Will it majorly boost the film’s box office potential? Let’s discuss this below!

The first installment was released in 2021, and despite COVID restrictions, the film did well at the Indian box office, especially in the Hindi market. Be it songs or dialogues, everything related to the film became widely popular, penetrating even interiors. With such a wide appeal for the predecessor, the excitement for the sequel is sky-high.

The highly-anticipated trailer of Pushpa 2 was unveiled yesterday at 6 pm IST, and within 16 hours, it registered a staggering 62.4 million views (all languages) on YouTube. This indicates the buzz for the film among the audience, and it seems that the makers have struck the right chord with the trailer.

There are some reactions about the trailer being average, but if we look at the bigger picture, the majority of the viewers have liked it, which has naturally increased the hype for Pushpa 2. With this, one thing is for sure: the film is going to break almost every box office record on its day 1.

The Allu Arjun starrer is arriving in theatres on December 5, so it’s a non-holiday release. Still, due to the solo release, premium pricing, and IMAX release, the film will fetch historical numbers. If we talk about the Hindi version, the 55-60 crores net opening is locked and loaded. Here, we are being conservative, and the number might be well above the predicted range.

The Telugu version is expected to earn 70-80 crores net, and there’s a chance of even crossing the 80 crore mark. The remaining Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions are expected to earn 12-15 crores net. So, after combining all versions, Pushpa 2 is expected to clock an earth-shattering score of 137-155 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. Of course, the upcoming promotional material (promos and songs) will influence the final number, and we’ll discuss the opening in much detail in our opening day prediction story close to the release date.

Currently, RRR is the biggest opener at the Indian box office with 134 crores, but on December 5, it might no longer remain the no.1 as Pushpa 2’s fire is expected to incinerate the record.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

