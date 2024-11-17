Very rarely do we see actors being passionate about directing a movie on their own, and from Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is one such actor who can go all out and has the potential to pull off a solid movie. In the past, we have already witnessed his madness to make intriguing and stylish cinema. Unfortunately, he has never been successful in delivering a winner at the box office. Now, with Akshay Kumar joining Ajay, we are hoping for good!

Recently, out of nowhere, we learned about Ajay planning his next directorial venture, with none other than Akshay leading it. This was confirmed by Ajay himself during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Along with Ajay, Akshay was also there as the guest of the event, and during their conversation, the Singham Again actor shared that he’ll be directing Akshay in his next directorial.

This is a big surprise for all Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar fans, and now everyone is excited to see this collaboration. While this upcoming biggie will definitely be a treat, all eyes will also be set to see how it performs at the box office, as in the past, Ajay’s directorial ventures have fared underwhelmingly.

For those who don’t know, Ajay Devgn made his debut as a director with U Me Aur Hum (2008). It faced a complete rejection from the audience and was declared a flop at the Indian box office. After this, Ajay returned to the director’s chair with Shivaay (2016). It managed to avoid the flop verdict but wasn’t a clean success during its theatrical run. Despite earning over 100 crores net, it was an average affair.

After Shivaay, Ajay Devgn once again tried his hand at direction and came up with Runway 24 (2022). It was released during the changed conditions of the post-COVID era and was a box office flop despite having its share of merits. Again, with Bholaa (2023), Ajay returned as a passionate filmmaker, and though his skills were lauded, the film turned out to be a losing affair.

As we can see, Ajay Devgn has directed four films since 2008, but none of them have performed well at the Indian box office. Will Akshay Kumar’s presence change that for Ajay? Let’s wait and see!

