The countdown has begun, and the Pushpa 2 trailer will be released in the next 3 hours. Massive hopes are pinned on Allu Arjun’s action thriller, and fans will leave no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster. Ahead of it, let’s take a at how the advance booking for the premiere shows are faring in the USA.

Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. The premiere shows in the US will be screened a day before, on December 4. After a kickass start in pre-sales, the pace has slowed down. Analysts expect an exponential jump after the trailer release, and only the sky is the limit if the content clicks.

Advance Booking sales for the US premiere shows

As per the latest update by Venky Box Office, Pushpa 2 has clocked in pre-sales of $872K (INR 7.37 crores) for the premiere shows in the US. It has witnessed little growth of around 8% in the last 48 hours, compared to advance booking sales of $818K as of November 15, 2024.

Around 31K tickets have been sold from 3,166 shows across 832 locations in the US. There are 18 days until the premiere, and the figures will witness a boost as the release date gets closer!

All eyes are on the trailer!

The Pushpa 2 trailer will be released today at 6:03 PM IST. If the response is favorable, the pre-sales will surge impressively in North America, which is one of the leading overseas circuits for the Allu Arjun starrer. It is around over 2.5 crores away from the 10 crore mark in pre-sales. Only time will tell whether Sukumar’s directorial receives a thumbs up from fans and achieves that milestone soon!

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films of recent times, made on a staggering budget of 500 crores. The action thriller is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

