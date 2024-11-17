Although Venom: The Last Dance started off slowly, it has managed to stay at the top of the domestic box office chart since its release. It has now experienced a significant drop from last week owing to the release of Red One. It might experience a harsher dip and lose theatres next Friday when Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1 arrive at the theatres. Scroll below for the deets.

Gladiator II has been released in some foreign regions, including Italy, the UK, and Korea. The movie has crushed all expectations in the UK with its impressive opening day number. Ridley Scott’s film registered the fourth biggest opening day in the UK in 2024. This is expected to have a positive impact on the film’s box office in North America. Meanwhile, Venom 3 is also performing better at the international box office than in the US.

Tom Hardy’s star power is to put to test with this superhero movie. Venom: The Last Dance is still earning decent numbers at the US box office. It has collected a solid $1.6 million on its 4th Friday. However, the film experienced a drop of 60% from the previous Friday. Red One has pushed it to #2 in the domestic box office chart and its opening day gross.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance’s legs weakened as soon as people had another blockbuster option. The report might hint at the release of Red One, starring The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, in the lead roles. The film had a reported budget of $200 million or more than that. Anyway, Tom Hardy’s film collected $1.6 million on the 4th Friday.

Its predecessor earned more and experienced a lesser dip than Venom 3. As per the report, Venom: Let There Be Carnage collected $2.5 million with a 46.1% dip, and Venom raked in $2.9 million with a drop of 43.6%. Tom Hardy’s threequel has crossed the $120 million mark at the North American box office. It stands at a $121.8 million cume in the US. The movie is expected to earn between $5 million and $6 million on its 4th 3-day weekend in the United States.

Venom: The Last Dance has recently attained an amazing feat at the global box office. Tom Hardy’s film recently surpassed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul. The film collected around $287 million overseas, and with that, it collected over $404.5 million worldwide. Thus, it surpassed Bad Boys 4 to become the 8th highest-grossing movie of the year.

Venom 3, directed by Kelly Marcel and headlined by Tom Hardy, was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

