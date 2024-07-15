Bad Boys 4, aka Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is the sequel to 2020’s Bad Boys for Life and the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. It was released in the theatres last month and is reportedly ready to arrive on OTT, but there is a twist. Scroll below for the deets.

About the film –

Will and Martin reprised their roles as Det. Lt. Michael Eugene “Mike” Lowrey and Det. Lt. Marcus Miles Burnett, respectively. They are not just partners but best friends, too. The franchise was launched in 1995 with the first film, and the first two movies were directed by popular filmmaker Michael Bay. The third and fourth films were helmed by Adil & Bilall.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s cast includes Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled, along with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Meanwhile, Tasha Smith of Boston Common fame joined the cast as Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle, who played the part in the last three movies.

The film synopsis of Bad Boys: Ride or Die states, “When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.” It is enjoying a decent run at the box office, too. Check out its collections below!

Bad Boys 4 at the Box Office-

Due to the gloomy performances of summer movies, the exhibitors had less faith in this Will Smith starrer buddy cop action comedy. But it crushed their projections and earned a whopping $56.5 million on its debut weekend in North America. According to The Numbers, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has collected $184.9 million at the domestic box office, and the performance overseas is equally commendable. Internationally, the movie has raked in $193.1 million.

Currently, the movie has accumulated $378 million globally and is eyeing a $390-$410 million global haul. This is not an easy task, especially in the post-pandemic era and with movies like Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 in the theatres.

Bad Boys 4 on OTT-

According to When To Stream’s report, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will reportedly arrive on OTT as PVOD. It will be available on demand on platforms such as Amazon, Google, and Apple. On Amazon Prime Video, viewers can pre-order it for $24.99. Will Smith’s film will reportedly be released on digital platforms on July 23 after over a month of its theatrical release. However, Sony has neither announced nor confirmed the release date.

BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE (2024)

Streaming: July 23, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.)#BadBoysRideOrDie

Added to our streaming calendar: https://t.co/caHUqsoLpr — WhenToStream.com (@WhenToStream) July 14, 2024

