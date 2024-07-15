The juggernaut Inside Out 2 is in no mood to stop as it rips every box office record and advances rapidly toward becoming the highest-grossing animation ever. It might finally dethrone Frozen 2 from the #1 spot, but there is still some time to achieve that. It is showing a lot of promise and has beaten movies like Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, The Last Jedi, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and Black Panther. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie revolves around the protagonist, Riley, and the emotions in the headquarters are responsible for her expressions, which eventually decide the situation’s outcome. Being an animated movie, it has a broader appeal, and the fans have enjoyed it thoroughly with the kids. It is a family movie. It opened to a whopping $154.2 million on its debut weekend.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Inside Out has hit a global cume of $1.35 million, beating Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom’s $1.31 billion, The Last Jedi’s $1.33 billion, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’s $1.34 billion. It grossed $50.2 million on its fifth weekend overseas. It only dropped 35.8% from last weekend, thereby collecting $777.5 million internationally over 47 markets. It has collected $572.6 million in the United States.

As mentioned above, Inside Out 2 has collected $1.35 billion at the global box office and is expected to surpass The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1.36 billion haul today and become the 2nd highest-grossing animation of all time. It has also beaten Black Panther‘s $1.35 billion global haul. The report further expects the Inside Out sequel to beat Frozen 2’s $1.45 billion and take the crown of the highest-grossing animation ever.

Inside Out 2 features a fantastic voice cast, including Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, and others. It is eyeing a $1.5-$1.7 billion global run. The film, made on a production budget of $200 million, completed one month at the theatres as it was released on June 14.

