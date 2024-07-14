Scarlett Johansson has moved on from her Marvel persona, Black Widow, and landed in a romantic comedy opposite Channing Tatum. Their movie, Fly Me to the Moon, was released in the theatres this past Friday and is expected to slightly beat the industry’s projection after scoring a decent opening day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie, directed by Greg Berlanti, features an amazing cast comprising Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, and others. It is set in the 1960s and revolves around the relationship between the NASA director in charge of Apollo 11 and the marketing specialist brought in to fix NASA’s public image and stage a backup fake Moon landing.

Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, has received an A- rating on CinemaScore and 6.8 on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critics have given it 68%, while the Audience Score is significantly higher, at a solid 88%. According to Luiz Fernando’s box office report, the sci-fi rom-com earned $4.5 million on its release day, including $875K from the Thursday previews.

The report further stated that Fly Me to the Moon is eyeing a $12 million—$15 million debut weekend, which is slightly higher than the industry’s $12 million projection.

As per Box Office Mojo’s report, the film has earned a humble $566K overseas, and the worldwide collection is $5 million so far. However, it seems unlikely that the movie will make it to the top five of the domestic chart. It is competing against films like Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, A Quiet Place: Day One, and others. We will have to wait and see whether Scarlett Johansson’s star power impacts Fly Me to the Moon’s box office.

The film was released in the theatres on July 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

