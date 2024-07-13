The Minions and their master Gru are enjoying a good run at the box office as their Despicable Me 4 is on its way to beating Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ domestic haul. However, it is still far from beating the Pixar monster, Inside Out 2. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the fourth movie in the franchise and sixth overall, including the Minions movies. The ensemble voice cast includes Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Will Ferrell, and Sofia Vergara. Steve’s character, Gru, was a former supervillain who became an anti-villain league agent.

Despicable Me 4 opened in 4428 theatres, as per The Numbers, and earned $75 million on its debut weekend. It continued the franchise tradition by coming out during the Fourth of July week. Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2024, and it’s on the sixth spot with its $169.9 million collections at the US box office.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Despicable Me 4 is enjoying a decent run in North America as it scored $9.1 million on the second Thursday, with just a 55% drop from last Thursday’s holiday. It is the 3rd biggest 2nd Thursday for animations in the post-COVID era, only under Inside Out 2’s $11.1 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $9.9 million. It has earned the 2nd biggest 2nd Thursday of 2024, beating Dune 2‘s $4.4 million while staying behind Inside Out 2.

Despicable Me 4 has reached $166.4 million US cume and will beat Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $169.9 million soon to become the 6th highest-grossing film of the year. Not only that, the report further predicted that the Illumination animation will beat Kung Fu Panda 4‘s entire run as 2nd highest grossing animation of the year on Sunday and could cross $200 million in North America this weekend. If it manages to do that, the film will be 3rd one to achieve that feat in 2024.

Internationally, the film has crossed the $100 million mark and has hit the $108.35 million cume. The Illumination creation has earned $274.8 million at the worldwide box office.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s animated film Despicable Me 4 was released on July 3 and is rated A on CinemaScore.

