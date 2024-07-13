Neon’s indie horror starring Nicholas Cage as terrifying serial Killer Longlegs is on track to earn the biggest opening weekend in the company’s seven-year history. The Osgood Perkins film, which is getting great reviews, has already set a new record for the highest preview haul for Neon.

Longlegs made $3 million in Thursday previews at the box office, surpassing Scarlett Johansson’s new romantic comedy, Fly Me To The Moon, which made $875,000 in previews this week.

In addition, the buzzy horror flick also beat Sydney Sweeney’s nun horror movie Immaculate, which had a preview gross of less than $1 million. According to Variety, the Neon Film Immaculate, which was released earlier this year, had an opening weekend gross of $5.3 million. At the time, Immaculate was Neon’s biggest opening.

Nicholas Cage starrer Longlegs is also set to break the opening weekend record. The horror flick is reportedly looking at $20M-$23M in the film’s domestic opening weekend, which will make it the biggest opening for a horror movie in 2024, overtaking Immaculate. Furthermore, the film is expected to recoup its production budget of under $10 million by Friday, which is looking at a $9M-$10M at the domestic box office.

Per Variety, “Longlegs” was estimated to open in the high single digits, but the buzz surrounding the film is expected to rake in $20 million to $23 million. The film received a certified fresh 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the Neon Indie scarer.

The New York Post wrote, “The entire addictive film, written and directed by Oz Perkins, is one of the best horror movies of the past several years.”

Wall Street Journal added, “Writer-director Osgood Perkins has come up with something fresh, pungent and visceral. It’s easily the most effective work of horror I’ve seen this year.”

Longlegs is in theaters now.

Must Read: We Live In Time Trailer Review: Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh’s Love Story Hits The Right Chords

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News