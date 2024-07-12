We Live In Time Trailer Review: Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh's Love Story Hits The Right Chords

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama film, We Live in Time, is a rollercoaster ride full of emotions and heartwarming moments, featuring a beautiful love story that spans a decade. The film tells the story of a rising chef, Almut (Pugh), and a recent divorcee, Tobias (Garfield), who are brought together by fate after the former hits the latter with her car.

The accident changes their lives forever, but they end up forming a beautiful relationship over time. From building a home to welcoming a child to going through a tough phase, We Live in Time showcases snapshots from the couple’s life together, incorporating their ‘past, present, and future’.

The film’s official trailer was unveiled recently, and it hits right in the feels through the beautiful portrayal of Almut and Tobias’s transition from strangers to young lovebirds to doting parents. Until time decides to test them and throws in a huge challenge for the happy family.

At the trailer’s beginning, we see the couple narrating their story to their little daughter, explaining how they first met by chance but continued to see each other and fell in love. The tragic twist is then unveiled: Almut being diagnosed with cancer in the future. The trailer then mixes up memorable moments from the 10 years of their togetherness.

Meanwhile, the theme of time being the most incredible power is represented gracefully in the clip. As Almut battles cancer and faces the ultimate test of her life with the support of Tobias (Andrew Garfield) and their daughter, the couple learns to cherish every moment together. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the touching moments we can watch on the screens when the film is released in cinemas on October 11th, 2024.

We Live in Time is directed by John Crowley, who previously directed the 2015 period drama, Brooklyn. The script was written by Nick Payne, known for his work on the Netflix film The Last Letter from Your Lover. Apart from Pugh and Garfield, the film also stars Adam James, Aoife Hinds, Marama Corlett, Heather Craney, Gianni Calchetti, and Daniel Bowerbank.

