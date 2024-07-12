Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship timeline explored

Sabrina Carpenter’s fan-to-friend journey with Taylor Swift is so astonishing that we won’t be surprised if it is someday made into a movie. The singer, who has been a Swiftie for years, literally manifested the pop star into her life.

The two hit it off almost instantly ever since they first met. From hitting the road together for a tour to having a girls’ night out, the music industry pals have shared numerous memorable moments. Here is the complete friendship timeline of Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

August 2009: Carpenter Posts a Cover of Swift’s ‘Picture to Burn’

Carpenter’s obsession with Swift goes way back, as she was just 10 years old when she beautifully covered the latter’s song ‘Picture to Burn’ from her debut album and posted it on YouTube as her very first video.

March 2010: Carpenter Attends Swift’s Concert

In 2010, Carpenter attended the ‘Black Space’ singer’s concert and tweeted about it, writing, “The Taylor Swift concert was amazing, had so much fun I can’t wait to have a world tour someday like hers!” The little girl must not have had any idea that her dream would be fulfilled 13 years later. The singer reshared the tweet in 2023 when she was confirmed to be opening for Swift on her Eras Tour.

trying to process this but alas i shant

CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA

thank u @taylorswift13 u the 1 :’)

this is the dreamiest dream come true pic.twitter.com/Bx55HL0ROt — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 2, 2023

2017: Carpenter Meets Swift for the First Time

Carpenter first met Swift backstage at one of her concerts sometime in 2017. “I have older sisters, so if anything, it felt like that type of a relationship,” the ‘Looking at Me’ singer said, recalling their meeting.

November 2021: Carpenter Receives Red Care Package from Swift

Following the release of her album, Red (Taylor’s version), Swift sent care packages to various celebrities, including Carpenter. The ‘Girl Meets World’ actress posted a picture of the package on her Instagram story, showcasing a red ring, a scarf, and a personalized note from Swift with the sign, ‘Your friend.’

August 2022: Swift and Carpenter Pose Together at the VMAs Afterparty

After proclaiming her love and admiration for Swift in several interviews, Carpenter finally got to hang out with her at the MTV VMAs afterparty. The two happily posed together, along with Blackpink singer Rosé, at The Fleur Room in New York City.

November 2022: Carpenter Presents Swift with an Award

Three months later, the two singers got an opportunity to hang out once again at the American Music Awards and got clicked together. Apart from that, Carpenter was the presenter for the Favorite Music Video award, won by Swift for All Too Well: The Short Film. The two shared a hug onstage and Swift jokingly tapped Carpenter’s showcasing the difference in their height.

February 2023: Carpenter Seen at Swift’s Grammys Afterparty

Carpenter was invited to Swift’s Grammys afterparty in LA, also attended by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Fletcher, and Jack Antonoff. Carpenter then shared a sweet picture of her with Swift from the event.

Sabrina Carpenter shares photo with Taylor Swift at #GRAMMYs after-party. pic.twitter.com/OOuL8Cl3Yu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 7, 2023

May 2023: Carpenter Attends Eras Tour Concert in Philadelphia

The ‘Feather’ singer was seen in attendance at Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia in May 2023, as she enjoyed the performance from a VIP tent.

June 2023: Swift Confirms Carpenter will Join Her on Eras Tour

Carpenter was officially announced as the opening act for Swift’s Eras Tour and was confirmed to be joining her in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Singapore. Announcing the dates, Swift wrote, “Sweet angel princess @SabrinaAnnLynn will be joining us on all of the shows.” Carpenter responded by writing, “trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

August 2023: Carpenter Talks About Her Favorite Taylor Swift Albums

In an interview at Lollapalooza, Carpenter opened up about her favorite albums of Taylor Swift, naming 1989, Midnights, and Folklore as the top three. Later that month, the singer opened for her ideal at the Eras Tour concert in Mexico.

September 2023: The Singers Attend the VMAs Together

Swift and Carpenter sat together during the MTV VMAs and shared a warm hug when the former bagged one of the trophies. Swift took home nine awards that night, while Carpenter performed at the pre-show event.

October 2023: The Duo Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game Together

Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and took Carpenter, as well as a group of other celebrities, along. The two friends were seen hugging each other as they entered the MetLife Stadium.

December 2023: Swift Invites Carpenter to Her Birthday Party

Carpenter was seen at Swift’s 34th birthday party, where only her close friends were invited, including Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively. Swift shared some glimpses from the party on Instagram, which included a picture of her with Carpenter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

February 2024: The Duo Sings Together

Ahead of the Sydney leg of the Eras Tour, Swift and Carpenter went out for dinner at Pellegrino 2000 in the Surry Hills on February 20th. Three days later, Carpenter accompanied Swift and Travis Kelce for a visit to the Sydney Zoo. During the concert, which was delayed due to rain and lightning, Swift invited Carpenter to the stage and the duo performed ‘White Horse’ and ‘Coney Island’ together.

March 2024: Carpenter Posts a Sweet Message for Swift After Wrapping Up Eras Tour

As Carpenter concluded her shows on The Eras Tour, she posted a message for Swift on Instagram to thank her. “There is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

June 2024: Rumors of Trouble in Friendship

After Carpenter appeared in a campaign for SKIMS, speculations were rife that the move did not go down well with Swift as the singer has a feud with the clothing brand’s co-owner, Kim Kardashian. However, Carpenter refuted the rumors in an interview, saying, “I’ve been very, very communicative with her [Swift] about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end. So it was no weirdness for me.”

July 2024: Swift Cheers for Carpenter on Instagram

Carpenter shared a post on Instagram, thanking fans as her Short n’ Sweet Tour sold out. She was cheered by her friend Swift, as the pop sensation commented, “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER 😇.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

