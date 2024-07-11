Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are the sweetest couple in town as the duo was recently spotted together at the world premiere of her upcoming movie, Fly Me to the Moon, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City, which is set to release on July 12.

In the romantic comedy, Johansson stars as Kelly Jones alongside Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, as the former is tasked with orchestrating a staged moon landing after the White House determines NASA’s pivotal 1969 mission must not fail. Jones is portrayed as a member of the marketing team working to restore NASA’s public reputation.

Johansson wore a custom Prada top and skirt in faille vichy with silver leather sandals, while her husband opted for a casual look, sporting a light blue button-up tee under a navy Prada mohair suit and white sneakers. As the pair joined together to celebrate the actress’ new project, here’s everything you need to know about Johansson and Jost’s relationship.

January 2006: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost First Meet

The couple has been romantically linked since 2017, however, their first meet dates back to 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live when the actress was hosting an episode of the comedy show and Jost was in the writer’s room. The couple got married in October 2020. Recalling their first meeting, the SNL writer opened up about their first encounter, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”

May 2017: Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Relationship Rumors

While the couple have known each other for years, the two were romantically linked in 2017 when the movie star made a special guest appearance on SNL’s season finale. The two shared a warm hug during the customary goodbyes and later attended the afterparty where they were spotted kissing, as per Page Six. While Jost did not address the relationship rumors at the time, Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac a month later.

September 2017: Colin Jost Gushes About Scarlett Johansson On Red Carpet

In September 2017, Jost opened up about his romance with the actress and shared with Entertainment Tonight at the Emmy Awards, “She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.” The same month, the Marvel star finalized her divorce from her ex-husband and settled their custody dispute of their daughter.

November 2017: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s Public Appearance

After the duo kept their romance a secret for months, the pair finally made a public appearance as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City. Although the couple walked separately on the red carpet, a friend of Jost told People, “They’re very much in love. It’s serious at the time. They’re both very respectful of each other’s careers and very supportive. They’re super cute together.”

December 2017: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s SNL Official

Johansson made a special appearance in the cold open as Ivanka Trump during an SNL episode hosted by Kevin Hart. During the goodbye section, Jost warmly wrapped his arm around Johansson’s shoulder.

May 2018: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s First Met Gala Together

The couple made another public appearance as they walked together at Met Gala. A month prior, they were seen together as a couple at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere followed by the Emmy Awards in September 2018.

May 2019: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged

After two years of dating, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May 2019. Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news. A month later, Johansson was spotted wearing an 11-carat engagement ring that was estimated to be $450,000. The same year in December, Johansson hosted SNL and opened up about Jost saying, “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

October 2020: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Got Married

Johansson and Jost got married in a private ceremony amid the pandemic. The news was announced on the Instagram account of Meals on Wheels America. The post read, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

August 2021: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s First Baby

While the couple kept the news of their first child low-key, the comedian mentioned it during one of his SNL skits. Jost later announced the news of welcoming their baby, Cosmo, on Instagram, and an insider told People later, “Colin is considerate and helpful in everyday life so adding one more to the mix should be fine. The baby is the best thing ever for both of them.”

September 2022: Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She And Colin Just Named Their Son Cosmo

Johansson shared why she named her son Cosmo during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted that she and Jost “just threw a bunch of letters together.” Johansson added, “It just seemed like a refreshing — it’s so charming. Our friends all liked it.” She further explained that her both kids, Rose and Cosmo, are named after flowers. She revealed, “They are both flowers. Not a lot of people make that connection. Cosmo is a really sweet little flower that comes in different shades of orange and yellow.”

The same month, Jost appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared his fears on parenting stating, “I think when you have a decent imagination, it’s worse. You don’t have rational fears, you have creative fears. We go for walks and I’m scanning the horizon. I’m on eagle watch. And then we go for a walk, and she’s got Cosmo in the stroller, and Scarlett puts a little hat on his head that has mouse ears on the hat. And I’m like, ‘You’re dressing our baby like food.’”

April 2023: Scarlett Johansson Talks About Marriage With Colin Jost

Johansson opened up about her marriage with Colin Jost during an appearance on the Goop podcast. She explained that their relationship has been successful because they “move around the world in the same way. I never realized, ‘Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.’ It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental wants and needs] were.”

April 2024: Colin Jost And Scarlett Johansson Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The couple recently attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., and the comedian delivered a 20-minute monologue, which included jokes about Johansson and President Joe Biden.

