Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost looked classy while attending the high-profile 2024 White House Correspondent Association dinner in Washington, DC. It was a star-studded event, and the celebrity couple charmed the fans with their elegant look. The Saturday Night Live and the Marvel star met for the first time in 2006, and little did the couple know they would end up getting hitched. Scarlett and Colin have been going strong for the past few years and have established themselves in the entertainment biz. Today, we have brought you the combined net worth of the star couple. Stick to the end of the article for more.

About Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost

Scarlett and Colin’s love story began on Saturday Night Live, aka SNL. For the unversed, Jost is an actor, writer, and comedian who has been a staff writer for the NBC sketch comedy series SNL since 2005. He has also been the co-anchor of the Weekend Update since 2014. They were romantically linked for the first time in 2017.

After reportedly dating for about three years, Scarlett and Colin tied the knot in 2020. The couple even have a kid together. Professionally, Jost started his career as a writer for an animated show on Nickelodeon, Kappa Mikey. On the other hand, Scarlett began her acting career at age nine.

Scarlett Johansson’s earnings-

Scarlett is best known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU and has raked in a large amount from the Marvel movies. She reportedly made $15 million upfront for Black Widow. As per Forbes’ report, she was paid $14 million for Avengers: Endgame, and since the movie raked in $2.79 billion at the worldwide box office, the amount went up to around $35 million. Johansson received around $40 million in the settlement against Disney. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Besides being one of the most popular actresses, Scarlett Johansson also has producing credits on some projects. She was also an executive producer on Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson’s Net Worth-

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, the Marvel star has an estimated net worth of $165 million.

Colin Jost’s earnings-

Colin Jost is known for his work on the SNL, and as per Glassdoor, via Parade, the estimated salary range for a writer on SNL is from $44K to $83K. It was also reported that he has reached the $25K per episode tier. Hence, Colin’s exact salary has yet to be revealed. In 2020, his book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir, allegedly earned a deal in the six-figure range.

Colin Jost’s Net Worth-

As per Celebrity Net Worth’s report, Colin’s estimated net worth in 2024 is around $10 million.

Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson’s Net Worth-

Scarlett and Colin’s combined net worth is around $175 million, and the Black Widow actress earns 1550% more than her better half.

